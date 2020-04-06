Pensacola Crawfish Festival postponed

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Following CDC recommendations, Fiesta Pensacola has made the decision to postpone a Pensacola favorite: the Crawfish Festival.
Fiesta Pensacola is following the CDC and statewide recommendation that organizers cancel or postpone all publicly-permitted, in-person events that consist of 10 or more people in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a media release said.
The Crawfish Festival was scheduled for May 8-10.
Also postponed is the Children’s Treasure Hunt, scheduled for April 25, and the 10-day-long Fiesta Celebration, scheduled for Wednesday, May 27-Saturday, June 6.
Fiesta Pensacola, an organization formed to celebrate the founding of Pensacola, said they are hopeful to reschedule the events.
