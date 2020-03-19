Pensacola closes restaurants, bars, nightclubs to in-store service

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — All restaurants, bars, all alcohol related business serving 8 more people will be closed to in-store service 12:01 AM Monday. The order is to last two weeks.

Mayor Grover Robinson announced the new restrictions at a press conference Thursday. He also said visits to nursing homes and long-term care centers are banned for the same period. Also, all entertainment venues will close for those two weeks including movie theaters, bowling alleys and more.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: