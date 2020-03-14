Pensacola Christian College transitions to Online Learning in response to COVID-19

To give students the ability to do what is in their best health interest, Pensacola Christian College classes will be offered online only beginning March 23 for the remainder of the semester.

Classes are canceled until March 23 to allow students to travel home and faculty to transition to online instructional delivery. While most students will go home to complete coursework remotely, students whose home may be overseas or in an unhealthy area greatly impacted by COVID-19 will be permitted to live on campus while studying online.

To protect the remaining campus community, PCC will limit group gatherings until further notice.

