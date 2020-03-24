Pensacola breweries face new reality during COVID-19 pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Bay Brewery owner Mark Robertson says COVID-19’s seriousness and effects on his business are like nothing he’s ever seen before.

“This is uncharted territory,” Robertson said.

With COVID-19 concerns leading to state and local government putting restrictions on bars, restaurants and breweries, Pensacola Bay Brewery is doing just 30% of what it normally does in sales, Robertson said. It is open now only for curbside pickup.

Robertson said he hopes to get through the rest of the closure OK.

“We hope to come through this with the understanding that things will get better,” he said. “But we don’t know.”

A lack of customers is not the only problem seen from breweries.

Founder of Odd Colony Brewing Company Blake Foster tells News 5 customers have been great in supporting his brewery during the pandemic.

However, there’s limited crowlers, the cans used to distribute beer curbside, which is limiting sales. Foster said there’s few distributors of the cans and with breweries across the state in desperate need of them, they’re in short supply.

“We’re not alone. I believe seven out of the nine breweries (in this area) have run out of cans,” Foster said, adding the brewery should have more on Thursday. “We’re all in this together.”

Odd Colony opened in October. Foster said it being so new, it’s tough to lose out on profit but public safety comes first.

“It is what it is,” he said. “It’s not fun pouring profits back to a pandemic, but the health of Pensacola and the nation is obviously greater than the monetary gain.”

Despite the struggles, Pensacola breweries are doing their part to give back during tough times.

Odd Colony will be holding a food drive for Montclair Elementary School students on Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition, Perfect Plain Brewing Company, which is also selling beer curbside, has been making hand sanitizer to sell to the community during a nationwide shortage.

“It’s been really amazing to adjust the thing we do every day — making beer — but now we’re making something else that’s able to benefit our community,” said Reed Odeneal, Perfect Plain’s co-founder.

Odeneal said the community support of the brewing community in Pensacola has been overwhelming.

“The community has really come out and shown support for all the breweries, not just us,” he said. “That’s just been such an amazing feeling knowing that the community has embraced us so much.”

Here’s a list of Downtown Pensacola breweries offering curbside pickup:

— Odd Colony Brewing Co.

260 N. Palafox Street. (850) 285-0743

— Pensacola Bay Brewery

225 E. Zaragoza St. (850) 434-3353

— Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

50 E. Garden St. (850) 471-8998

— Emerald Republic Brewing Co.

1414 W. Government St. (850) 285-0190

Check out the breweries’ Facebook pages for pick up times.

