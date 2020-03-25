Pensacola Beach businesses struggle amid Coronavirus crisis

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Businesses on Pensacola Beach are struggling amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Brett Jackson, the general manager at Soundside Holiday Beach Resort, says they are at a low occupancy rate right now. He says he has not seen occupancy so low since 2008.

“We were expecting to have a full house but now we have about 4 out of 28 units,” Jackson said. “It’s serious.”

He says the resort is usually packed this time of the year. He says because of the pandemic, the resort is nearly empty. Jackson is trying to look at the bright side.

“I’d rather people be safe than endanger themselves to something that is totally unknown,” Jackson said.

Jackson says the resort has lost a lot of money and people continue to cancel. He says he thinks business will be back to normal once the pandemic is over.

