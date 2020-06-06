Pensacola bar owners happy to bring customers inside again

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bar owners and other businesses welcomed phase one of reopening Friday.

“To let people back into the building after 10 weeks is pretty exciting for us,” said Kelly Hogrebe, Director of Operations at 200 South.

200 South includes four bars downtown: World of Beer, Taco Agave, Blend Lounge and Graffiti Pizza.

People were allowed back inside bars but under this phase, you must be seated to be served. Bars are still encouraging everyone to keep six feet distance.

“We are making sure we’re following all social distancing guidelines, we have security at all of our doors to help maintain the 50 percent capacity…We have hand sanitizing stations at all the doors,” Hogrebe said.

Many downtown businesses have outdoor seating too.

At Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, they’re happy to see their loyal customers back inside after doing to-go orders for more than two months.

“We’re already seeing multiple people we’ve been wanting to see for months,” General Manager Darren Campbell said.

Campbell said they, too, are doing what they can to keep everyone distanced and safe.

“We have spaced out chairs and tables,” Campbell said. “We’ve taken away chairs and tables and put them in our stock room and we’ve spaced out the bar stools that are at our bar.”

Under phase two, movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert houses can operate at 50 percent capacity. Retail stores can now operate at full capacity.

Tattoo parlors, massage parlors and tanning salons are also allowed to reopen.

LATEST STORIES: