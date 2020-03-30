Pause in operation continues for Carnival Cruises

Dear Guest,



We know that you continue to watch the situation with COVID-19 and its impact on global commerce and public health. So we know you’ll understand our decision to cancel your cruise and how sorry we are about this disruption as we extend our pause in North American operations.



We truly value our guests and appreciate your patience and understanding. To that end, we want to provide flexibility as you think about your future plans. Below are two options for you to consider, including a bonus value offer. We look forward to welcoming you onboard, when the time is right for you.



We urge you to carefully review this information and follow the online process. Like many other companies, our office has closed at the direction of local government. While our customer contact center team is working from home and taking calls, we are adjusting to this situation and managing technology issues coupled with high volumes that limit our traditional levels of resources and responsiveness. Calling us will not expedite your request at this time. In addition, if you booked through a travel advisor, they are fully equipped to help you with this process and will also be able to rebook another vacation with your future cruise credit.



This letter supersedes any previous offer received. Carnival will honor this offer for any guests who were previously booked on these voyages and cancelled their booking on or after March 6, 2020. Please make your selection using our online tool here – there is no need to call.Please note that whichever option you select will apply to all guests on your reservation.



You have until December 31, 2020 to make a selection or you will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit*.



Regardless of the option you choose, your taxes, fees and port expenses, Carnival Vacation Protection, pre-paid gratuities, pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions, beverage and Wi-Fi packages, and Fun Shop purchases will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment.



If you purchased your own flights for getting to your cruise, we encourage you to contact your airline or travel agent about your options as the airlines are also working to accommodate their passengers.



Please continue to visit the link below to learn more about how we are addressing COVID-19 and get further updates on our operations.



Again, we apologize for this inconvenience because we know how much time and effort you put into planning the perfect cruise vacation. We want to get back to cruising just as soon as we can and we’ll be here when times are better and be ready for your return.



Please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones. Your health and safety are important to us whether or not you’re on one of our ships.



We thank you for your patience and support.Sincerely,

Christine Duffy

President, Carnival Cruise Line