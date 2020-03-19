OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — A patient that was transferred to Ocean Springs Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.
Singing River Health System released a statement Wednesday night, saying they have performed 11 new tests and have received eight negative results as of 5 p.m.
Read the full statement below:
We have just learned that a patient transferred from another hospital to Ocean Springs Hospital who required higher-level care available at Singing River Health System, has tested positive for the virus.
Singing River Team Members at all locations have been trained and are prepared to care for patients with serious infections like COVID-19. We are following the evidence-based care protocols and are continuing to take appropriate steps to protect our patients, each other, and the community.
To continue to update on testing, we performed 11 new tests and received 8 negative test results back from the lab as of 5:00 p.m. today.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES
- Clever Father finds way to hear confessions during coronavirus crisis
- Patient transferred to Ocean Springs Hospital tests positive for COVID-19
- Therapy dog still spreads joy despite social distancing due to COVID-19
- Utah Congressman Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus
- President Trump taps emergency powers, signs coronavirus aid package into law