Patient tests positive for COVID-19 at rehab facility in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 has learned a patient at Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation, LLC in Mobile has tested positive for COVID-19. Ashland confirmed the case to WKRG News 5. And, a family, who has a relative getting treatment at the facility, told WKRG News 5 the patient came to them from a hospital eight days ago. They also tell WKRG News 5 a health care worker who was working closely with the patient was sent home for 14 days as a precaution.

Ashland Place Health released the following statement to News 5:

On Sunday ( March 22nd), one of our residents at Ashland Place complained of not feeling well. The resident was sent to the hospital for further evaluation. We received notification Friday afternoon that she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The staff members with whom spent substantial amounts of time were asked to go home and self-isolate.

Ashland Place is enacting the required protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and our employees. All protective protocols are in place, appropriate testing of residents and staff are underway, and restricted access to the facility in accordance with federal health care guidelines has been implemented. Only visits that are medically necessary or for hospice visitation will be allowed, and then only under restricted conditions.

We are asking for the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the wellbeing of our residents. Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation

