Patient in isolation at South Carolina medical center after testing positive for COVID-19: Hospital officials

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A presumptive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Horry County, according to hospital officials.

The patient is currently in isolation at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to statement sent from the healthcare provider to News13.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control notified the hospital late Saturday night that a patient at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. The hospital is working with DHEC to identify and contact colleagues who may have been in contact with the patient.

The hospital says it has been working ‘diligently’ to help ensure it’s prepared for COVID-19 cases. Before the patient tested positive, the hospital had already began screening patients, visitors, colleagues and doctors as they entered the facility.

It positioned supplies at all entry points more than a week ago so any symptomatic patient who arrived could be properly masked and immediately isolated.

It also announced certain visitor restrictions Saturday.

DHEC had previously identified 19 cases across the state.

News13 is working with state health officials to learn more about this case. Count on us for updates as this story develops.

