Parole hearings in Alabama to resume May 19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles says hearings will resume on May 19 following postponements because of COVID-19.

The Board will hold 161 parole hearings this month. The hearings will be closed to the public, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board.

The list below contains the names of the inmates to be considered for parole in May.

Last Name First Name AIS# Hearing Date County/Counties Where Crime(s) Committed Violent Offender Parole Decision Brodeur Keenan Walker 311205 05/19/2020 Calhoun, Blount No Buchanan Phillip 313363 05/19/2020 Tallapoosa No Cornelius Justin Blake 294134 05/19/2020 Walker Yes Davis Antonio Demetrius 212703 05/19/2020 Jefferson Yes Doss Demetrice Quintell 318654 05/19/2020 Tuscaloosa No East Derrick Louis 233351 05/19/2020 Limestone Yes Enis Carlos Oneal 229506 05/19/2020 Fayette Yes Farley Joe Royce 211136 05/19/2020 Tuscaloosa, Pickens No Hamm Joshua Ray 303877 05/19/2020 Colbert, Franklin No Harrell Bernardor Romaine 244192 05/19/2020 Tallapoosa No Harvey Patrick Lavon 193541 05/19/2020 Houston, Coffee, Morgan Yes Johnson Derrick Antwain 249323 05/19/2020 Mobile Yes Mayhew Raymond Witter 182700 05/19/2020 Pickens Yes Pettiway Timothy 182397 05/19/2020 Montgomery Yes Pierce David Kenneth 245868 05/19/2020 Mobile No Roberts Clifton Dale 268518 05/19/2020 Elmore, Chilton, Autauga No Scruggs Tammy Diane 258445 05/19/2020 Shelby Yes Short Hinton Lee 255387 05/19/2020 Covington No Tharp Evester Jr 207773 05/19/2020 Houston Yes Turner Desmond Dewayne 245579 05/19/2020 Jefferson Yes Uresti Juan Francisco 288389 05/19/2020 Mobile Yes Williams Mary Louise 225135 05/19/2020 Houston Yes Battle Ladonte Maurice 300900 05/20/2020 Randolph Yes Conners Charles 106122 05/20/2020 Jefferson Yes Hill Aundra Demycus 223196 05/20/2020 Tuscaloosa No Jenkins Jennifer Ann 273955 05/20/2020 Talladega, Shelby No Jiles Fredricas Marcaz 194793 05/20/2020 Montgomery Yes Johnson Randell Gene 200742 05/20/2020 Marion No Knechtel William Eric 299050 05/20/2020 Mobile Yes Laymon Twanna Charmaine 238914 05/20/2020 Calhoun No Lindsey Roman 232332 05/20/2020 Covington Yes McClendon Joshua Randell 311481 05/20/2020 Geneva, Dale Yes Moody Susan Vanessa 243118 05/20/2020 Cullman No Moon Ronrekus 291859 05/20/2020 Tallapoosa Yes Onderdonk Ashley Lorraine 316684 05/20/2020 Mobile No Park Brandon Michael 306921 05/20/2020 Morgan, Chilton No Patterson Mindy Lee 318573 05/20/2020 Calhoun No Patterson Ricky 150008 05/20/2020 Marion Yes Swinney Tiffany Ann Marie 311815 05/20/2020 Mobile No Ware Jacquez Demetrius 292417 05/20/2020 Houston Yes White Joel Glen 285449 05/20/2020 Lauderdale No Whiteside Carlton Lee Vau 306173 05/20/2020 Winston No Williams Thad 115133 05/20/2020 Montgomery, Elmore Yes Wright David Scott 314515 05/20/2020 Baldwin No Anderson Christy Gail 319732 05/21/2020 Russell No Barron Dorothy Nicole 293018 05/21/2020 Baldwin Yes Bettis Ronald Lee 250535 05/21/2020 Mobile Yes Bone Gregory R 149138 05/21/2020 Madison Yes Burch Christopher Kyle 291273 05/21/2020 Lee Yes Cummings Kenneth Brandon 238836 05/21/2020 Marion No Harris Taurio K 286687 05/21/2020 Montgomery Yes Hay Ronnie Lynn 309543 05/21/2020 Calhoun Yes Horton Shaquan 278411 05/21/2020 Madison Yes Kennedy Joshua Antone 301536 05/21/2020 Choctaw No King Cordarius Antwon 254917 05/21/2020 Tuscaloosa Yes Kinser Kevin Lee 310654 05/21/2020 Calhoun Yes Knue Joshua Blake 319194 05/21/2020 Blount No Lewis Ausancio 185788 05/21/2020 Montgomery Yes Lindsey Richard 131466 05/21/2020 Clay Yes Lugo David Paul 308871 05/21/2020 Talladega Yes McClendon Desmond Terrell 273143 05/21/2020 Madison No Murray Kedrick Lamar 265114 05/21/2020 Montgomery, Dale No Noble Cody Ray 284876 05/21/2020 Marion No Stallings Dshaun Arkaos 293787 05/21/2020 Russell Yes Walker Tarius Marquille 316815 05/21/2020 Lee No Woods Samuel Andrew 234925 05/21/2020 Talladega Yes Abbott Jamie Ray 240485 05/26/2020 Franklin, Marion No Allen Marcus Bloomfield 284846 05/26/2020 Tuscaloosa Yes Birchfield Steven Eugene 235050 05/26/2020 Marion, Jefferson, Winston Yes Black Tara Lynn 216026 05/26/2020 Etowah, Marshall Yes Boswell Belinda Renea 283525 05/26/2020 Madison Yes Brantley Lerome 224918 05/26/2020 Crenshaw, Montgomery Yes Briskey Charles Antowin 309482 05/26/2020 Calhoun No Burnett Brandon Ryan 278457 05/26/2020 Butler Yes Darity Kenny Lee 245821 05/26/2020 Autauga, Montgomery Yes Davis Robert Lee Jr. 211137 05/26/2020 Tuscaloosa, Barbour Yes Dollar Jared Chase 300027 05/26/2020 Lawrence, Franklin Yes Engle Christopher Landon 303560 05/26/2020 Morgan No Hanley Henry Butler II 275223 05/26/2020 Tuscaloosa Yes Hodges David Bryan 253231 05/26/2020 Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence Yes Holland Cassandra Lynn 320497 05/26/2020 Calhoun, Cleburne No Hollinger Spencer Dion 225053 05/26/2020 Baldwin Yes Hughes Jurdy Wayne Jr. 261915 05/26/2020 Morgan No Jackson Johnathan Ray 260455 05/26/2020 Etowah Yes Key Ralph Lynn 154704 05/26/2020 Jefferson, Walker, Winston No Matney Benny Lee 252318 05/26/2020 Lee, Chambers Yes Mayes Aaron Nathaniel 254473 05/26/2020 Madison No McGowan Andre Peirre 226404 05/26/2020 St. Clair No Oates Vennis Minoso 225963 05/26/2020 Colbert, Franklin Yes Palmer Michael Oneil 247436 05/26/2020 Marengo, Jefferson Yes Roberts Angela Gail 285993 05/26/2020 Walker, Marion, Morgan No Thomas Tyrin Taishawn 318546 05/26/2020 Tuscaloosa Yes Watkins Tara Evarqula 262386 05/26/2020 Calhoun No Webster Carlton Bernard 276445 05/26/2020 Mobile Yes Wilson Brian Scott 208182 05/26/2020 Covington, Autauga, Baldwin, Clarke Yes Winchester Anthony 125566 05/26/2020 Morgan, Lawrence, Jefferson, Barbour Yes Woods Tracy Fernard 141593 05/26/2020 Tuscaloosa, Elmore, Mobile, No Young Albert Deanthony 166694 05/26/2020 Calhoun Yes Barnett John Paul 294498 05/27/2020 Baldwin No Beason David Levern 212580 05/27/2020 St. Clair Yes Bell Marcus Deon 275652 05/27/2020 Jefferson No Brown Micah Nahshon 303639 05/27/2020 Madison Yes Brown Shaquille Keshon 284625 05/27/2020 Mobile Yes Cain Alesia Michell 294637 05/27/2020 Coffee No Clarke Robert III 312901 05/27/2020 Jefferson Yes Craig Keith 311954 05/27/2020 Pickens No Davis Clarence Gabriel 200607 05/27/2020 Houston Yes Ellison Wilbur Lee 223531 05/27/2020 Shelby Yes Farley Patrick 238917 05/27/2020 Covington No Garrett Jimmy Scott 268309 05/27/2020 Winston No Gilbert Randolph Boyd 141609 05/27/2020 Morgan No Graves Henry Lawrence 296237 05/27/2020 Mobile No Greene James Samuel 266820 05/27/2020 Tallapoosa Yes Hallman Ryan Louvell 256855 05/27/2020 Coosa, Clay, Tallapoosa Yes Harris Michael 189761 05/27/2020 Madison, Elmore, Limestone Yes Hawkins Jeffrey Lee 282418 05/27/2020 Cherokee Yes James Jeremy Blake 285280 05/27/2020 Lee Yes Johnson Deaerius 233746 05/27/2020 Jefferson Yes Johnson Fred Junior 145808 05/27/2020 Colbert, Lauderdale Yes Johnson Michael Joseph 266078 05/27/2020 Tuscaloosa, Bibb Yes Kitchens Elizabeth Ann 317517 05/27/2020 Etowah No Little Jason Wayne 309999 05/27/2020 Madison Yes Nix Bernard 294537 05/27/2020 Elmore, Tallapoosa Yes Odom David Lamar 284974 05/27/2020 Mobile Yes Pate Larry Douglas 214785 05/27/2020 Butler Yes Shell Joseph Marvin 206113 05/27/2020 Covington No Smith Brandon Lee 280949 05/27/2020 Mobile No Sword Terrence Anton 217447 05/27/2020 Montgomery Yes Tamez Jose Juan 277110 05/27/2020 Baldwin Yes Wheatley Brantley Glen 294702 05/27/2020 Tuscaloosa Yes Beason Johnathon Lamar 313584 05/28/2020 DeKalb Yes Bettis Michael Antonio 218712 05/28/2020 Mobile Yes Burrell Bering Dyke 240842 05/28/2020 Tuscaloosa Yes Cherry Charles Demario 225344 05/28/2020 Walker Yes Culver Carrius Donte 215426 05/28/2020 Houston, Henry Yes Dodd Tristin Michael 315076 05/28/2020 Calhoun, Talladega Yes Dunn Willie Bell 239277 05/28/2020 Jefferson Yes Eaton Anthony 229439 05/28/2020 Marengo Yes Faust Cynthia 243469 05/28/2020 Bibb Yes Finch Frederick Wayne 143155 05/28/2020 Calhoun Yes Fletcher Jovar Aswan 213668 05/28/2020 Madison Yes Guerra Julie 292966 05/28/2020 Baldwin Yes Hall Arthur Lee 277988 05/28/2020 Montgomery Yes Hampton Darius Montez 215243 05/28/2020 Madison Yes Hampton William Matthew 261790 05/28/2020 Tuscaloosa Yes Jackson Jason James 287446 05/28/2020 Henry, Houston Yes Kemp Sonya Mae 286014 05/28/2020 Morgan, Marshall Yes Kier Jason Moriah 285642 05/28/2020 Baldwin No Kirkland Timothy Deon 206409 05/28/2020 Shelby Yes Knight Sonja Yvette 162757 05/28/2020 Mobile No McBrayer Corey Gerald 309801 05/28/2020 Colbert No McClelland Michael Shanno 223163 05/28/2020 Covington No McCrary Frankie 257888 05/28/2020 Madison No Nance Blake Landon 216982 05/28/2020 Tuscaloosa No Pegg John Denver 300246 05/28/2020 Calhoun Yes Prater Tony Curtis 217043 05/28/2020 DeKalb Yes Quinney Marcus 316624 05/28/2020 Marengo No Smith Calvin Leon 223210 05/28/2020 Lauderdale Yes Stanley Cameron Lee 224083 05/28/2020 Houston, Geneva Yes Watts Jerry L. 115768 05/28/2020 Mobile Yes Williams Antonio R. 239493 05/28/2020 Mobile Yes

