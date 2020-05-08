Parole hearings in Alabama to resume May 19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles says hearings will resume on May 19 following postponements because of COVID-19.

The Board will hold 161 parole hearings this month. The hearings will be closed to the public, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board.

The list below contains the names of the inmates to be considered for parole in May.

Last NameFirst NameAIS#Hearing DateCounty/Counties Where Crime(s) CommittedViolent OffenderParole Decision
BrodeurKeenan Walker31120505/19/2020Calhoun, BlountNo 
BuchananPhillip31336305/19/2020TallapoosaNo 
CorneliusJustin Blake29413405/19/2020WalkerYes 
DavisAntonio Demetrius21270305/19/2020JeffersonYes 
DossDemetrice Quintell31865405/19/2020TuscaloosaNo 
EastDerrick Louis23335105/19/2020LimestoneYes 
EnisCarlos Oneal22950605/19/2020FayetteYes 
FarleyJoe Royce21113605/19/2020Tuscaloosa, PickensNo 
HammJoshua Ray30387705/19/2020Colbert, FranklinNo 
HarrellBernardor Romaine24419205/19/2020TallapoosaNo 
HarveyPatrick Lavon19354105/19/2020Houston, Coffee, MorganYes 
JohnsonDerrick Antwain24932305/19/2020MobileYes 
MayhewRaymond Witter18270005/19/2020PickensYes 
PettiwayTimothy18239705/19/2020MontgomeryYes 
PierceDavid Kenneth24586805/19/2020MobileNo 
RobertsClifton Dale26851805/19/2020Elmore, Chilton, AutaugaNo 
ScruggsTammy Diane25844505/19/2020ShelbyYes 
ShortHinton Lee25538705/19/2020CovingtonNo 
TharpEvester Jr20777305/19/2020HoustonYes 
TurnerDesmond Dewayne24557905/19/2020JeffersonYes 
UrestiJuan Francisco28838905/19/2020MobileYes 
WilliamsMary Louise22513505/19/2020HoustonYes 
BattleLadonte Maurice30090005/20/2020RandolphYes 
ConnersCharles10612205/20/2020JeffersonYes 
HillAundra Demycus22319605/20/2020TuscaloosaNo 
JenkinsJennifer Ann27395505/20/2020Talladega, ShelbyNo 
JilesFredricas Marcaz19479305/20/2020MontgomeryYes 
JohnsonRandell Gene20074205/20/2020MarionNo 
KnechtelWilliam Eric29905005/20/2020MobileYes 
LaymonTwanna Charmaine23891405/20/2020CalhounNo 
LindseyRoman23233205/20/2020CovingtonYes 
McClendonJoshua Randell31148105/20/2020Geneva, DaleYes 
MoodySusan Vanessa24311805/20/2020CullmanNo 
MoonRonrekus29185905/20/2020TallapoosaYes 
OnderdonkAshley Lorraine31668405/20/2020MobileNo 
ParkBrandon Michael30692105/20/2020Morgan, ChiltonNo 
PattersonMindy Lee31857305/20/2020CalhounNo 
PattersonRicky15000805/20/2020MarionYes 
SwinneyTiffany Ann Marie31181505/20/2020MobileNo 
WareJacquez Demetrius29241705/20/2020HoustonYes 
WhiteJoel Glen28544905/20/2020LauderdaleNo 
WhitesideCarlton Lee Vau30617305/20/2020WinstonNo 
WilliamsThad11513305/20/2020Montgomery, ElmoreYes 
WrightDavid Scott31451505/20/2020BaldwinNo 
AndersonChristy Gail31973205/21/2020RussellNo 
BarronDorothy Nicole29301805/21/2020BaldwinYes 
BettisRonald Lee25053505/21/2020MobileYes 
BoneGregory R14913805/21/2020MadisonYes 
BurchChristopher Kyle29127305/21/2020LeeYes 
CummingsKenneth Brandon23883605/21/2020MarionNo 
HarrisTaurio K28668705/21/2020MontgomeryYes 
HayRonnie Lynn30954305/21/2020CalhounYes 
HortonShaquan27841105/21/2020MadisonYes 
KennedyJoshua Antone30153605/21/2020ChoctawNo 
KingCordarius Antwon25491705/21/2020TuscaloosaYes 
KinserKevin Lee31065405/21/2020CalhounYes 
KnueJoshua Blake31919405/21/2020BlountNo 
LewisAusancio18578805/21/2020MontgomeryYes 
LindseyRichard13146605/21/2020ClayYes 
LugoDavid Paul30887105/21/2020TalladegaYes 
McClendonDesmond Terrell27314305/21/2020MadisonNo 
MurrayKedrick Lamar26511405/21/2020Montgomery, DaleNo 
NobleCody Ray28487605/21/2020MarionNo 
StallingsDshaun Arkaos29378705/21/2020RussellYes 
WalkerTarius Marquille31681505/21/2020LeeNo 
WoodsSamuel Andrew23492505/21/2020TalladegaYes 
AbbottJamie Ray24048505/26/2020Franklin, MarionNo 
AllenMarcus Bloomfield28484605/26/2020TuscaloosaYes 
BirchfieldSteven Eugene23505005/26/2020Marion, Jefferson, WinstonYes 
BlackTara Lynn21602605/26/2020Etowah, MarshallYes 
BoswellBelinda Renea28352505/26/2020MadisonYes 
BrantleyLerome22491805/26/2020Crenshaw, MontgomeryYes 
BriskeyCharles Antowin30948205/26/2020CalhounNo 
BurnettBrandon Ryan27845705/26/2020ButlerYes 
DarityKenny Lee24582105/26/2020Autauga, MontgomeryYes 
DavisRobert Lee Jr.21113705/26/2020Tuscaloosa, BarbourYes 
DollarJared Chase30002705/26/2020Lawrence, FranklinYes 
EngleChristopher Landon30356005/26/2020MorganNo 
HanleyHenry Butler II27522305/26/2020TuscaloosaYes 
HodgesDavid Bryan25323105/26/2020Colbert, Lauderdale, LawrenceYes 
HollandCassandra Lynn32049705/26/2020Calhoun, CleburneNo 
HollingerSpencer Dion22505305/26/2020BaldwinYes 
HughesJurdy Wayne Jr.26191505/26/2020MorganNo 
JacksonJohnathan Ray26045505/26/2020EtowahYes 
KeyRalph Lynn15470405/26/2020Jefferson, Walker, WinstonNo 
MatneyBenny Lee25231805/26/2020Lee, ChambersYes 
MayesAaron Nathaniel25447305/26/2020MadisonNo 
McGowanAndre Peirre22640405/26/2020St. ClairNo 
OatesVennis Minoso22596305/26/2020Colbert, FranklinYes 
PalmerMichael Oneil24743605/26/2020Marengo, JeffersonYes 
RobertsAngela Gail28599305/26/2020Walker, Marion, MorganNo 
ThomasTyrin Taishawn31854605/26/2020TuscaloosaYes 
WatkinsTara Evarqula26238605/26/2020CalhounNo 
WebsterCarlton Bernard27644505/26/2020MobileYes 
WilsonBrian Scott20818205/26/2020Covington, Autauga, Baldwin, ClarkeYes 
WinchesterAnthony12556605/26/2020Morgan, Lawrence, Jefferson, BarbourYes 
WoodsTracy Fernard14159305/26/2020Tuscaloosa, Elmore, Mobile,No 
YoungAlbert Deanthony16669405/26/2020CalhounYes 
BarnettJohn Paul29449805/27/2020BaldwinNo 
BeasonDavid Levern21258005/27/2020St. ClairYes 
BellMarcus Deon27565205/27/2020JeffersonNo 
BrownMicah Nahshon30363905/27/2020MadisonYes 
BrownShaquille Keshon28462505/27/2020MobileYes 
CainAlesia Michell29463705/27/2020CoffeeNo 
ClarkeRobert III31290105/27/2020JeffersonYes 
CraigKeith31195405/27/2020PickensNo 
DavisClarence Gabriel20060705/27/2020HoustonYes 
EllisonWilbur Lee22353105/27/2020ShelbyYes 
FarleyPatrick23891705/27/2020CovingtonNo 
GarrettJimmy Scott26830905/27/2020WinstonNo 
GilbertRandolph Boyd14160905/27/2020MorganNo 
GravesHenry Lawrence29623705/27/2020MobileNo 
GreeneJames Samuel26682005/27/2020TallapoosaYes 
HallmanRyan Louvell25685505/27/2020Coosa, Clay, TallapoosaYes 
HarrisMichael18976105/27/2020Madison, Elmore, LimestoneYes 
HawkinsJeffrey Lee28241805/27/2020CherokeeYes 
JamesJeremy Blake28528005/27/2020LeeYes 
JohnsonDeaerius23374605/27/2020JeffersonYes 
JohnsonFred Junior14580805/27/2020Colbert, LauderdaleYes 
JohnsonMichael Joseph26607805/27/2020Tuscaloosa, BibbYes 
KitchensElizabeth Ann31751705/27/2020EtowahNo 
LittleJason Wayne30999905/27/2020MadisonYes 
NixBernard29453705/27/2020Elmore, TallapoosaYes 
OdomDavid Lamar28497405/27/2020MobileYes 
PateLarry Douglas21478505/27/2020ButlerYes 
ShellJoseph Marvin20611305/27/2020CovingtonNo 
SmithBrandon Lee28094905/27/2020MobileNo 
SwordTerrence Anton21744705/27/2020MontgomeryYes 
TamezJose Juan27711005/27/2020BaldwinYes 
WheatleyBrantley Glen29470205/27/2020TuscaloosaYes 
BeasonJohnathon Lamar31358405/28/2020DeKalbYes 
BettisMichael Antonio21871205/28/2020MobileYes 
BurrellBering Dyke24084205/28/2020TuscaloosaYes 
CherryCharles Demario22534405/28/2020WalkerYes 
CulverCarrius Donte21542605/28/2020Houston, HenryYes 
DoddTristin Michael31507605/28/2020Calhoun, TalladegaYes 
DunnWillie Bell23927705/28/2020JeffersonYes 
EatonAnthony22943905/28/2020MarengoYes 
FaustCynthia24346905/28/2020BibbYes 
FinchFrederick Wayne14315505/28/2020CalhounYes 
FletcherJovar Aswan21366805/28/2020MadisonYes 
GuerraJulie29296605/28/2020BaldwinYes 
HallArthur Lee27798805/28/2020MontgomeryYes 
HamptonDarius Montez21524305/28/2020MadisonYes 
HamptonWilliam Matthew26179005/28/2020TuscaloosaYes 
JacksonJason James28744605/28/2020Henry, HoustonYes 
KempSonya Mae28601405/28/2020Morgan, MarshallYes 
KierJason Moriah28564205/28/2020BaldwinNo 
KirklandTimothy Deon20640905/28/2020ShelbyYes 
KnightSonja Yvette16275705/28/2020MobileNo 
McBrayerCorey Gerald30980105/28/2020ColbertNo 
McClellandMichael Shanno22316305/28/2020CovingtonNo 
McCraryFrankie25788805/28/2020MadisonNo 
NanceBlake Landon21698205/28/2020TuscaloosaNo 
PeggJohn Denver30024605/28/2020CalhounYes 
PraterTony Curtis21704305/28/2020DeKalbYes 
QuinneyMarcus31662405/28/2020MarengoNo 
SmithCalvin Leon22321005/28/2020LauderdaleYes 
StanleyCameron Lee22408305/28/2020Houston, GenevaYes 
WattsJerry L.11576805/28/2020MobileYes 
WilliamsAntonio R.23949305/28/2020MobileYes 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories