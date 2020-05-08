Parole hearings in Alabama to resume May 19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles says hearings will resume on May 19 following postponements because of COVID-19.
The Board will hold 161 parole hearings this month. The hearings will be closed to the public, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board.
The list below contains the names of the inmates to be considered for parole in May.
|Last Name
|First Name
|AIS#
|Hearing Date
|County/Counties Where Crime(s) Committed
|Violent Offender
|Parole Decision
|Brodeur
|Keenan Walker
|311205
|05/19/2020
|Calhoun, Blount
|No
|Buchanan
|Phillip
|313363
|05/19/2020
|Tallapoosa
|No
|Cornelius
|Justin Blake
|294134
|05/19/2020
|Walker
|Yes
|Davis
|Antonio Demetrius
|212703
|05/19/2020
|Jefferson
|Yes
|Doss
|Demetrice Quintell
|318654
|05/19/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|No
|East
|Derrick Louis
|233351
|05/19/2020
|Limestone
|Yes
|Enis
|Carlos Oneal
|229506
|05/19/2020
|Fayette
|Yes
|Farley
|Joe Royce
|211136
|05/19/2020
|Tuscaloosa, Pickens
|No
|Hamm
|Joshua Ray
|303877
|05/19/2020
|Colbert, Franklin
|No
|Harrell
|Bernardor Romaine
|244192
|05/19/2020
|Tallapoosa
|No
|Harvey
|Patrick Lavon
|193541
|05/19/2020
|Houston, Coffee, Morgan
|Yes
|Johnson
|Derrick Antwain
|249323
|05/19/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Mayhew
|Raymond Witter
|182700
|05/19/2020
|Pickens
|Yes
|Pettiway
|Timothy
|182397
|05/19/2020
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Pierce
|David Kenneth
|245868
|05/19/2020
|Mobile
|No
|Roberts
|Clifton Dale
|268518
|05/19/2020
|Elmore, Chilton, Autauga
|No
|Scruggs
|Tammy Diane
|258445
|05/19/2020
|Shelby
|Yes
|Short
|Hinton Lee
|255387
|05/19/2020
|Covington
|No
|Tharp
|Evester Jr
|207773
|05/19/2020
|Houston
|Yes
|Turner
|Desmond Dewayne
|245579
|05/19/2020
|Jefferson
|Yes
|Uresti
|Juan Francisco
|288389
|05/19/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Williams
|Mary Louise
|225135
|05/19/2020
|Houston
|Yes
|Battle
|Ladonte Maurice
|300900
|05/20/2020
|Randolph
|Yes
|Conners
|Charles
|106122
|05/20/2020
|Jefferson
|Yes
|Hill
|Aundra Demycus
|223196
|05/20/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|No
|Jenkins
|Jennifer Ann
|273955
|05/20/2020
|Talladega, Shelby
|No
|Jiles
|Fredricas Marcaz
|194793
|05/20/2020
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Johnson
|Randell Gene
|200742
|05/20/2020
|Marion
|No
|Knechtel
|William Eric
|299050
|05/20/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Laymon
|Twanna Charmaine
|238914
|05/20/2020
|Calhoun
|No
|Lindsey
|Roman
|232332
|05/20/2020
|Covington
|Yes
|McClendon
|Joshua Randell
|311481
|05/20/2020
|Geneva, Dale
|Yes
|Moody
|Susan Vanessa
|243118
|05/20/2020
|Cullman
|No
|Moon
|Ronrekus
|291859
|05/20/2020
|Tallapoosa
|Yes
|Onderdonk
|Ashley Lorraine
|316684
|05/20/2020
|Mobile
|No
|Park
|Brandon Michael
|306921
|05/20/2020
|Morgan, Chilton
|No
|Patterson
|Mindy Lee
|318573
|05/20/2020
|Calhoun
|No
|Patterson
|Ricky
|150008
|05/20/2020
|Marion
|Yes
|Swinney
|Tiffany Ann Marie
|311815
|05/20/2020
|Mobile
|No
|Ware
|Jacquez Demetrius
|292417
|05/20/2020
|Houston
|Yes
|White
|Joel Glen
|285449
|05/20/2020
|Lauderdale
|No
|Whiteside
|Carlton Lee Vau
|306173
|05/20/2020
|Winston
|No
|Williams
|Thad
|115133
|05/20/2020
|Montgomery, Elmore
|Yes
|Wright
|David Scott
|314515
|05/20/2020
|Baldwin
|No
|Anderson
|Christy Gail
|319732
|05/21/2020
|Russell
|No
|Barron
|Dorothy Nicole
|293018
|05/21/2020
|Baldwin
|Yes
|Bettis
|Ronald Lee
|250535
|05/21/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Bone
|Gregory R
|149138
|05/21/2020
|Madison
|Yes
|Burch
|Christopher Kyle
|291273
|05/21/2020
|Lee
|Yes
|Cummings
|Kenneth Brandon
|238836
|05/21/2020
|Marion
|No
|Harris
|Taurio K
|286687
|05/21/2020
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Hay
|Ronnie Lynn
|309543
|05/21/2020
|Calhoun
|Yes
|Horton
|Shaquan
|278411
|05/21/2020
|Madison
|Yes
|Kennedy
|Joshua Antone
|301536
|05/21/2020
|Choctaw
|No
|King
|Cordarius Antwon
|254917
|05/21/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|Yes
|Kinser
|Kevin Lee
|310654
|05/21/2020
|Calhoun
|Yes
|Knue
|Joshua Blake
|319194
|05/21/2020
|Blount
|No
|Lewis
|Ausancio
|185788
|05/21/2020
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Lindsey
|Richard
|131466
|05/21/2020
|Clay
|Yes
|Lugo
|David Paul
|308871
|05/21/2020
|Talladega
|Yes
|McClendon
|Desmond Terrell
|273143
|05/21/2020
|Madison
|No
|Murray
|Kedrick Lamar
|265114
|05/21/2020
|Montgomery, Dale
|No
|Noble
|Cody Ray
|284876
|05/21/2020
|Marion
|No
|Stallings
|Dshaun Arkaos
|293787
|05/21/2020
|Russell
|Yes
|Walker
|Tarius Marquille
|316815
|05/21/2020
|Lee
|No
|Woods
|Samuel Andrew
|234925
|05/21/2020
|Talladega
|Yes
|Abbott
|Jamie Ray
|240485
|05/26/2020
|Franklin, Marion
|No
|Allen
|Marcus Bloomfield
|284846
|05/26/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|Yes
|Birchfield
|Steven Eugene
|235050
|05/26/2020
|Marion, Jefferson, Winston
|Yes
|Black
|Tara Lynn
|216026
|05/26/2020
|Etowah, Marshall
|Yes
|Boswell
|Belinda Renea
|283525
|05/26/2020
|Madison
|Yes
|Brantley
|Lerome
|224918
|05/26/2020
|Crenshaw, Montgomery
|Yes
|Briskey
|Charles Antowin
|309482
|05/26/2020
|Calhoun
|No
|Burnett
|Brandon Ryan
|278457
|05/26/2020
|Butler
|Yes
|Darity
|Kenny Lee
|245821
|05/26/2020
|Autauga, Montgomery
|Yes
|Davis
|Robert Lee Jr.
|211137
|05/26/2020
|Tuscaloosa, Barbour
|Yes
|Dollar
|Jared Chase
|300027
|05/26/2020
|Lawrence, Franklin
|Yes
|Engle
|Christopher Landon
|303560
|05/26/2020
|Morgan
|No
|Hanley
|Henry Butler II
|275223
|05/26/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|Yes
|Hodges
|David Bryan
|253231
|05/26/2020
|Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence
|Yes
|Holland
|Cassandra Lynn
|320497
|05/26/2020
|Calhoun, Cleburne
|No
|Hollinger
|Spencer Dion
|225053
|05/26/2020
|Baldwin
|Yes
|Hughes
|Jurdy Wayne Jr.
|261915
|05/26/2020
|Morgan
|No
|Jackson
|Johnathan Ray
|260455
|05/26/2020
|Etowah
|Yes
|Key
|Ralph Lynn
|154704
|05/26/2020
|Jefferson, Walker, Winston
|No
|Matney
|Benny Lee
|252318
|05/26/2020
|Lee, Chambers
|Yes
|Mayes
|Aaron Nathaniel
|254473
|05/26/2020
|Madison
|No
|McGowan
|Andre Peirre
|226404
|05/26/2020
|St. Clair
|No
|Oates
|Vennis Minoso
|225963
|05/26/2020
|Colbert, Franklin
|Yes
|Palmer
|Michael Oneil
|247436
|05/26/2020
|Marengo, Jefferson
|Yes
|Roberts
|Angela Gail
|285993
|05/26/2020
|Walker, Marion, Morgan
|No
|Thomas
|Tyrin Taishawn
|318546
|05/26/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|Yes
|Watkins
|Tara Evarqula
|262386
|05/26/2020
|Calhoun
|No
|Webster
|Carlton Bernard
|276445
|05/26/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Wilson
|Brian Scott
|208182
|05/26/2020
|Covington, Autauga, Baldwin, Clarke
|Yes
|Winchester
|Anthony
|125566
|05/26/2020
|Morgan, Lawrence, Jefferson, Barbour
|Yes
|Woods
|Tracy Fernard
|141593
|05/26/2020
|Tuscaloosa, Elmore, Mobile,
|No
|Young
|Albert Deanthony
|166694
|05/26/2020
|Calhoun
|Yes
|Barnett
|John Paul
|294498
|05/27/2020
|Baldwin
|No
|Beason
|David Levern
|212580
|05/27/2020
|St. Clair
|Yes
|Bell
|Marcus Deon
|275652
|05/27/2020
|Jefferson
|No
|Brown
|Micah Nahshon
|303639
|05/27/2020
|Madison
|Yes
|Brown
|Shaquille Keshon
|284625
|05/27/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Cain
|Alesia Michell
|294637
|05/27/2020
|Coffee
|No
|Clarke
|Robert III
|312901
|05/27/2020
|Jefferson
|Yes
|Craig
|Keith
|311954
|05/27/2020
|Pickens
|No
|Davis
|Clarence Gabriel
|200607
|05/27/2020
|Houston
|Yes
|Ellison
|Wilbur Lee
|223531
|05/27/2020
|Shelby
|Yes
|Farley
|Patrick
|238917
|05/27/2020
|Covington
|No
|Garrett
|Jimmy Scott
|268309
|05/27/2020
|Winston
|No
|Gilbert
|Randolph Boyd
|141609
|05/27/2020
|Morgan
|No
|Graves
|Henry Lawrence
|296237
|05/27/2020
|Mobile
|No
|Greene
|James Samuel
|266820
|05/27/2020
|Tallapoosa
|Yes
|Hallman
|Ryan Louvell
|256855
|05/27/2020
|Coosa, Clay, Tallapoosa
|Yes
|Harris
|Michael
|189761
|05/27/2020
|Madison, Elmore, Limestone
|Yes
|Hawkins
|Jeffrey Lee
|282418
|05/27/2020
|Cherokee
|Yes
|James
|Jeremy Blake
|285280
|05/27/2020
|Lee
|Yes
|Johnson
|Deaerius
|233746
|05/27/2020
|Jefferson
|Yes
|Johnson
|Fred Junior
|145808
|05/27/2020
|Colbert, Lauderdale
|Yes
|Johnson
|Michael Joseph
|266078
|05/27/2020
|Tuscaloosa, Bibb
|Yes
|Kitchens
|Elizabeth Ann
|317517
|05/27/2020
|Etowah
|No
|Little
|Jason Wayne
|309999
|05/27/2020
|Madison
|Yes
|Nix
|Bernard
|294537
|05/27/2020
|Elmore, Tallapoosa
|Yes
|Odom
|David Lamar
|284974
|05/27/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Pate
|Larry Douglas
|214785
|05/27/2020
|Butler
|Yes
|Shell
|Joseph Marvin
|206113
|05/27/2020
|Covington
|No
|Smith
|Brandon Lee
|280949
|05/27/2020
|Mobile
|No
|Sword
|Terrence Anton
|217447
|05/27/2020
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Tamez
|Jose Juan
|277110
|05/27/2020
|Baldwin
|Yes
|Wheatley
|Brantley Glen
|294702
|05/27/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|Yes
|Beason
|Johnathon Lamar
|313584
|05/28/2020
|DeKalb
|Yes
|Bettis
|Michael Antonio
|218712
|05/28/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Burrell
|Bering Dyke
|240842
|05/28/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|Yes
|Cherry
|Charles Demario
|225344
|05/28/2020
|Walker
|Yes
|Culver
|Carrius Donte
|215426
|05/28/2020
|Houston, Henry
|Yes
|Dodd
|Tristin Michael
|315076
|05/28/2020
|Calhoun, Talladega
|Yes
|Dunn
|Willie Bell
|239277
|05/28/2020
|Jefferson
|Yes
|Eaton
|Anthony
|229439
|05/28/2020
|Marengo
|Yes
|Faust
|Cynthia
|243469
|05/28/2020
|Bibb
|Yes
|Finch
|Frederick Wayne
|143155
|05/28/2020
|Calhoun
|Yes
|Fletcher
|Jovar Aswan
|213668
|05/28/2020
|Madison
|Yes
|Guerra
|Julie
|292966
|05/28/2020
|Baldwin
|Yes
|Hall
|Arthur Lee
|277988
|05/28/2020
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Hampton
|Darius Montez
|215243
|05/28/2020
|Madison
|Yes
|Hampton
|William Matthew
|261790
|05/28/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|Yes
|Jackson
|Jason James
|287446
|05/28/2020
|Henry, Houston
|Yes
|Kemp
|Sonya Mae
|286014
|05/28/2020
|Morgan, Marshall
|Yes
|Kier
|Jason Moriah
|285642
|05/28/2020
|Baldwin
|No
|Kirkland
|Timothy Deon
|206409
|05/28/2020
|Shelby
|Yes
|Knight
|Sonja Yvette
|162757
|05/28/2020
|Mobile
|No
|McBrayer
|Corey Gerald
|309801
|05/28/2020
|Colbert
|No
|McClelland
|Michael Shanno
|223163
|05/28/2020
|Covington
|No
|McCrary
|Frankie
|257888
|05/28/2020
|Madison
|No
|Nance
|Blake Landon
|216982
|05/28/2020
|Tuscaloosa
|No
|Pegg
|John Denver
|300246
|05/28/2020
|Calhoun
|Yes
|Prater
|Tony Curtis
|217043
|05/28/2020
|DeKalb
|Yes
|Quinney
|Marcus
|316624
|05/28/2020
|Marengo
|No
|Smith
|Calvin Leon
|223210
|05/28/2020
|Lauderdale
|Yes
|Stanley
|Cameron Lee
|224083
|05/28/2020
|Houston, Geneva
|Yes
|Watts
|Jerry L.
|115768
|05/28/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
|Williams
|Antonio R.
|239493
|05/28/2020
|Mobile
|Yes
