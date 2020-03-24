Parents worried about their babies after USA Health employee tests positive for Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health confirmed on Tuesday one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

While the hospital is not confirming where the employee worked, several parents contacted News 5 and told us what they have heard.

Parents said a nurse in the NICU is the employee who tested positive. Now they’re worried about their babies, and that’s not the only thing parents told us they’re concerned about.

Parents said when they go in to visit their babies at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, no one is checking temperatures. Brandon Waltman said he found out about the nurse who tested positive on Monday night when he went to see his daughter and found she was moved to a new room.

Waltman said, “The nurse manager walked in and informed me that a nurse that had taken care of Emory within the past two weeks had tested positive for Coronavirus, so every baby that she had contact with was now isolated. She was in a depressurized room. They now made sure that they had gloves and masks and gowns and face shields, and everything that they needed on.”

Waltman said his daughter Emory was tested on Tuesday for Coronavirus. He said the results have not yet come back.

