Parents waiting for more research before deciding on giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Moderna has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children from six-months-old to less than 12-years-old. The pharmaceutical company already is conducting another trial for those aged 12-17.

As the vaccine rollout continues for adults, many are wondering when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children, and if it will be safe for them.

“We’ve thought about it, we’re a little hesitant until more research is done,” said Choen Vogt, a parent.

Some we spoke with Tuesday say they were against giving their children the vaccine. Others, like Jennifer Meredith, are leaning towards yes.

“We’re pretty pro-science,” said Meredith. She says her husband and she haven’t completely decided to give their two children. She explained, “our hesitancy is because they don’t know the long-term ramifications.”

Moderna is now testing their COVID-19 vaccine in young children. “They’re mostly looking at the safety. They’re trying to determine not only the safety profile of the vaccine, which is already been proven to be very safe in adults but that safety also applies to children. But also specific dose, children are smaller than adults, the dose may need to be different so they are studying different doses,” said Dr. Peter Rippey, a family medicine physician with USA Health.

Moderna plans to enroll more than 6,500 children in the United States and Canada, to study the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

“The hope is that children will tolerate it very well, with very few side effects,” said Dr. Rippey.

Many parents we spoke with on Tuesday say they hope for more research before they make their decision.

“I think we’re just waiting right now to try and figure out what more is going to come out about it,” said Meredith.