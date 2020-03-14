Parents, students cope with Coronavirus-extended spring break

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope High School and every other public school campus in the state prepare for a short week. For some kids, there is an upside.

“I love my mom and I want to spend more time with her,” said elementary school student Dezaray. Older students like Riley look forward to the break, but the time off might shave points off upcoming tests.

“There’s friends there I won’t be able to see and it’s also kind of scary because I’m thinking I might be going to AP Exams and I won’t be prepared,” said Fairhope High Schooler Riley Hatfield. For a lot of working parents it can be hard to find last-minute childcare, especially for this long period of time, most of the parents I spoke with say they’re coping as best they can.

“I think it’s kinda crazy, I think everything is being blown out of proportion, on the other hand, I get more time with my kids so that’s a plus,” said Mobile County mom Jessica Hempleng. It’s a tough decision being weighed by parents and caregivers. Is this too much time off or not enough?

“I feel like we have to do whatever is necessary to protect this country, keep them safe,” said grandmother Lucindy Bracy. Baldwin County Schools will roll spring break into the state of emergency. That means classes are out for nearly a month from March 18th to April 13th. Mobile County resumes a week earlier.