Parents react to Escambia County Schools extended closure

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG)- Schools in Escambia County will be closed until at least May 1st according to officials. The school closure was extended to stop the spread of COVID-19. One woman named Kathy who has a fourth grader that attends A.K. Suter Elementary says she would like her kids to get back to school as soon as it’s safe.

“I think they need to get back to school to keep everything fresh in their brains,” She said.

On Tuesday morning at A.K. Suter Elementary, teachers were handing out Macbooks to students. Kathy says learning is a bit different since the kids are not physically in a classroom.

“We have to get use to her doing it online instead of in person in a classroom,” She said.

Dante Shepard has a daughter in the 5th grade. He says he’s lucky he and his wife are able to stay home and help their daughter.

“Me and my wife, we are able to be at home ad work at home and assist our particular student,” Shepard said. “We also have a home school tutor who is a teacher in the county as well.”

A lot of parents say they have hope their kids will start school normally in the fall.

