Panera Bread now selling groceries

Coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) –Panera Bread is pivoting its business plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Panera is now offering groceries in addition to its regular menu. It’s called “Panera Grocery.” Now, customers can order milk, bread and fresh produce on the company’s app or website.

They can pick up at the drive-thru, locations with pick-up — or through contact-free delivery.

