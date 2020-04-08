Panera Bread now selling groceries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) –Panera Bread is pivoting its business plan during the coronavirus pandemic.
Panera is now offering groceries in addition to its regular menu. It’s called “Panera Grocery.” Now, customers can order milk, bread and fresh produce on the company’s app or website.
They can pick up at the drive-thru, locations with pick-up — or through contact-free delivery.
LATEST STORIES:
- Severe T-Storm Watch for several Lower Alabama Counties
- South Alabama launches USA Responds to help students and healthcare workers
- Don’t come home for Easter, Mexican government tells its citizens abroad
- MCHD: 0-4 year old child tests positive for COVID-19
- University of Arkansas virtual choir’s singing of ‘Alma Mater’ goes viral