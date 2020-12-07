Pandemic forces coastal Mississippi cities to cancel, adapt Christmas events

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a young man from Century Florida, shot to death in a McDonald’s parking lot in Jackson, Alabama. Daniel Merit was shot to death Friday night. His roommate Gordon Kolby Marks is charged with manslaughter. The victim, Daniel Merit is being remembered for the good life he led, and the great man he was becoming. He was a recent graduate of Northview High School--a standout athlete but most of all a beacon to all who knew him.

"Just his smile was contagious, his smile could light up a room, he’s very dear to quite a few people," said family friend Courtney Nichols. "He has a family he has friends he has a community of people behind him that are trying to process this and are hurting so bad." Family and friends are puzzled by the circumstances of Merit’s death, saying he was a peacemaker who didn’t mess with guns.