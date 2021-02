FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — ADPH just announced that the Thursday clinic will be rescheduled for Friday due to weather conditions.

There will be limited first doses and ample second doses for the Moderno vaccine provided.

All individuals who received their first dose at Daphne Civic Center or the health department that are due for the second dose are welcome and encouraged to come to OWA Friday, Feb 19th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.