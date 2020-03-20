Over 500 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida according to health officials

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Health officials say there are now over 500 cases of COVID-19 in the State of Florida. One person has died in Broward County after recently contracting the virus.

Health officials are partnering with private laboratories around the state to expand testing.

Early Friday morning, downtown Pensacola seemed like a ghost town. Businesses either had to shut down or adjust the way they operate.

A lot of Pensacola residents say they understand this has to happen to keep people safe.

“It’s reminiscent of hurricane stuff,” One man said. “I see a big surge in community. I see a lot of people that seem to be doing what needs to be done.”

