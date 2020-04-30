Out of work musicians face try to make sense out of new hard times

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The coronavirus outbreak is not only threatening our health, but also the incomes of millions. Part of that group–working musicians who depend on live gatherings of people to make money. One local group has seen the virus bring both tragedy and economic hardship.

Sylvester Parsons manages several bands and dozens of musicians, all of whom are out of work because of covid-19. They have been since the Governor’s order to shut things down near the end of March.

“When the emergency was declared and everything was shut down most musicians lost everything that they were doing, whether it was at church, weddings, private events, nightclubs–whatever,” said Parsons.

Just in the past month, Parsons estimates more than two dozen gigs were cancelled and the future, at least through May, is uncertain.

But that’s not all. On March 27th, Parsons lost a close friend and guitar player, 66 year old Wayman Henry. Henry’s was the first death in Mobile County to be associated with the virus. At about the same time, another friend, saxophone player Tony Craig was also infected and hospitalized.

“He went in not long after Wayman went in so he was in awhile and he’s been in recovery for a few weeks at home now, but it’s a blessing and we’re glad to see it,” said Parsons.

Like many others, Parsons is also questioning the decision to shutdown some businesses over others, leaving hard times for musicians and many others, too–and not a lot of hope for the months ahead.

“It was kind of hard to understand how you could have thousands of people—hundreds of people in large shopping centers, and not be able to have fifty to a hundred people at a wedding reception, so you know, it’s just hard to understand,” he said.

Still, those who know Sylvester Parsons know this. He says he has faith in God, and faith that things will get better.

LATEST STORIES: