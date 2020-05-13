Original Oyster House to reopen both locations this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Seafood lovers, rejoice! The Original Oyster House will reopen its dining rooms at the locations in Gulf Shores and on the Causeway this week. The Gulf Shores location will open Thursday, May 14 with regular business hours.

The Mobile Causeway Original Oyster House will reopen its dining room service Friday, May 15 with regular business hours.

According to a press release, the restaurants will have 6 feet between tables and additional sanitation rules and guidelines.

