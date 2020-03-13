Organizers: Hangout Fest still on

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WRKG) — Hangout Fest organizers say the festival is “currently moving forward as planned.”
It’s scheduled for the weekend of May 15.
Below is the message the event posted on Facebook.
