Organizers: Hangout Fest still on

Coronavirus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WRKG) — Hangout Fest organizers say the festival is “currently moving forward as planned.”

It’s scheduled for the weekend of May 15.

Below is the message the event posted on Facebook.

