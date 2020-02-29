Oregon has first ‘presumptive’ coronavirus case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state officials have announced the “first presumptive case of [the] novel coronavirus,” and are expected to hold an evening press conference on the development, said Oregon Health Authority on Friday.
The pending press conference will discuss Oregon’s first case of the COVID-19 in “an individual living in the state.” Governor Kate Brown, along with OHA Director Patrick Allen, and a few other public health physicians are expected to speak. The press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be held at the Portland State Office Building.
KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
