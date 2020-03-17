ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach is offering free childcare through Camp Sunshine and Camp Excellence during the temporary school closures.
This is for residents and city employees only.
It will be available weekdays from March 18 through April 3 from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
Information on how to register can be found in the Facebook post below.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Orange Beach providing free childcare for working parents
- Town of Silverhill declares State of Emergency
- Dollar General stores to dedicate first hour after opening to senior shoppers
- Grove Hill Memorial Hospital closes front entrance, visitors under 16 years old asked to stay away
- McDonald’s stopping dine-in service