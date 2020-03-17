Orange Beach providing free childcare for working parents

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach is offering free childcare through Camp Sunshine and Camp Excellence during the temporary school closures.

This is for residents and city employees only.

It will be available weekdays from March 18 through April 3 from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.

Information on how to register can be found in the Facebook post below.

