Orange Beach mayor says state of emergency is necessary for federal reimbursement

Coronavirus

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — In a special meeting Friday, the city council voted to adopt the state of emergency affecting public health, safety and convenience.

Several other Baldwin County cities have already done so amid the rising threat of COVID-19.

Mayor Tony Kennon said the move is not a step the city is taking to scare anyone. He stated it is strictly financial and necessary in order for the city to be reimbursed by the federal government.

The mayor says while the beach closure and the loss of tourism dollars will devastate the economy in the short term, they hope to rebound quickly and have a great summer.

