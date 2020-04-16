Orange Beach mayor provides statement on reopening

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach mayor Tony Kennon provided a statement to News 5 regarding reopening.

Here’s what Mayor Kennon had to say:

“We have been working closely with the governors office and all involved for weeks balancing health risk vs economic collapse. I prefer to allow the governor to continue sorting through all of the information and recommendations. After she comes to a conclusion then we have a discussion. I gave my word I would not get out in front of the process and I’m going to honor my word.”

OB mayor Tony Kennon

