Orange Beach daycare/preschool says Pre-K child tested positive for COVID-19

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pre-K student at Discovery Island Child Development Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by the facility. The full message can be seen below.

“The child’s last day at the Center was March the 17th, 10 days ago and our last day open was March the 19th, 8 days ago,” the post reads. “That week we were keeping the different classes separated, not allowing parents into the classrooms, and even playing outside at separate times to help stop any possible spread if we did end up with a case. We also were deep cleaning the toys even more than usual, removing soft items like dress up and dolls and limiting the number of toys available in the classrooms.”

It also indicates that the center is contact with its licensing agency as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health about further action.

