Orange Beach barbershop opens for business, shutdown for defying Gov. order

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — An Orange Beach barbershop re-opened to customers for the first time since the stay at home order was issued by Governor Kay Ivey.

Owner of the Men’s Den Barbershop in Orange Beach, Mary Wright said she has had enough and re-opened at nine o’clock this morning after being closed for six weeks.

She was able to stay open for just over four hours and cut hair for almost half a dozen clients before Orange Beach Police Chief Steve Brown paid her a visit to “remind her of the Governor’s order”. Wright says she expected that visit and promptly closed her business again. She says, “it’s a free country and people have the right to make their own decisions and that right has been taken away.”

Wright says she has applied for all of the government programs aimed at helping small businesses like hers, she has applied for unemployment. All she has received so far is 200 dollars in food stamps.

