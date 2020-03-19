Online concert to benefit Mobile musicians during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus Cancellations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The bars may all be closed, but the show must go on. Musicians are among those hurting the most during the coronavirus shut-down. That’s why they’re banding together, to continue reaching their fans and raise money to make ends meet for music industry workers.

Since large crowds are banned, several Mobile acts are putting on a virtual show and fundraiser. So fans will gather around their devices to watch and donate Sunday from 4-10pm.

Feature acts are the Red Clay Strays, Kristy Lee, Abe Partridge, Deluna, and Ryan Dyer

https://www.facebook.com/events/501825170508280/502011183823012/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity&notif_id=1584652105556066

