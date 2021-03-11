Once-healthy COVID ‘longhauler’ still has symptoms as Alabama hits first case milestone

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week marks the first reported case of COVID-19 in Alabama. For Emily Esposito, it’s also a personal milestone. One year ago this week, she first started feeling sick.

WKRG News 5 first spoke with the 27-year-old in October, when she told us she was healthy and running everyday before she became ill. Now, she says she’s plateauing, which in itself is progress for her because she’s not regressing.

“Positives being I’m definitely in a better spot,” she said. “Negatives being like how are we still here, how are we still in this spot?”

She’s adapted to a new normal, one that doesn’t include the idea there’s a light at the end of the tunnel anytime soon.

“Still kind of sucks at end of day when you don’t know when it will end,” she said. “I hit the reality that I know I’m not just going to wake up one morning and be like, ‘You know what? It’s gone, it’s all gone.'”

She also spoke to the “invisibility” of the virus.

“Like with calls with work, video calls. It takes me all morning to pump myself up to sit there and be vibrant and then after I crash,” she said.

What keeps her going?

“I credit that to Kyle,” she said as she pointed to her fiance Kyle Moore.

Esposito received the second dose of the vaccine Friday.