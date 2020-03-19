Coronavirus Cancellations

Okaloosa County votes to close public beaches

Coronavirus

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners voted to close public beaches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The board held an emergency meeting Thursday to vote on the matter. The order takes effect at the end of the day Friday, March 20.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there were four COVID-19 cases confirmed in Okaloosa County and 390 cases statewide.

