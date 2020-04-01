Okaloosa County commissioners shut down pier because people are not social distancing

Fort Walton Beach (WKRG) – Commissioners in Okaloosa County decided to shut down the pier in the board meeting on Tuesday because people are not social distancing. Courtney Brown and John Pearman were both out on the pier on Tuesday when it was shutdown.

“The cops came out and everything and said we have to shut you down because you are not staying six feet apart like you should be,” Brown said.

Pearman and Brown says the pier was packed on Tuesday. They say they understand why the pier has to close, but it’s unfortunate. Pearman is a fisherman.

“The pier closing down is not a good thing,” Pearman said. “I do not like the pier closing down and hopefully they don’t shut anything else down.”

Officials say the pier is closed until further notice, as well as the beaches. People that violate these orders could be subject to jail time or a fine. Brown says she hopes this crisis is over soon, she works at a local restaurant and is out of a job right now.

“If we do what president Trump says and get everyone quarantined and stay indoors, than we can get this over with,” Brown said.

