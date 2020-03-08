Okaloosa County Christian school closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19 at local church

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville school will shut down Monday (March 9) until Spring Break as there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a local church within its community.
Rocky Bayou Christian School made the announcement on Facebook:
