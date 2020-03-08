Okaloosa County Christian school closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19 at local church

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville school will shut down Monday (March 9) until Spring Break as there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a local church within its community.

Rocky Bayou Christian School made the announcement on Facebook:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories