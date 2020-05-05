Okaloosa County beaches no longer under restricted hours

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Hourly restrictions are now lifted for Okaloosa County beaches.

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to lift the restrictions effective immediately.

Okaloosa County beaches reopened Friday but only between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Social distance guidelines will remain in place at county beaches.

THIS JUST IN – The Board has agreed unanimously to reopen Okaloosa County Beaches, effective immediately without restrictions. Don't forget, social distancing is still required by order of the Governor, at least 6 ft. between groups. Groups should remain to 10 or less. #okaloosa pic.twitter.com/zZ6LvOz1Lg — Okaloosa County (@OkaloosaCounty) May 5, 2020

