Okaloosa County beaches no longer under restricted hours

Coronavirus

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Hourly restrictions are now lifted for Okaloosa County beaches.

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to lift the restrictions effective immediately.

Okaloosa County beaches reopened Friday but only between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Social distance guidelines will remain in place at county beaches.

