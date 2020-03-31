Okaloosa Co. pier closed until further notice

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners announced on Facebook Tuesday they will be closing the pier until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns.
Several piers across the Gulf Coast have already done so.
