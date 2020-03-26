Officials with the Pensacola Chamber say help is out there for struggling businesses

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Todd Thompson with the Pensacola Area Chamber of Commerce, Scott Luth with the Florida West Economic Development Alliance and Kelley Massey with Pensacola SBDC held a press conference Thursday morning to let business owners know there’s help out there.

Thompson says there are two different loans business owners can apply for, one is a disaster loan through the state, the other is through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Thompson is encouraging every business to apply for the loans even if they do not think they will get them. He says businesses need to get their information into the system so their applications can be seen. Thompson says he understands a lot of business owners are on edge right now, but he wants to assure them the chamber is here to help.

“We are all in communication,” Thompson said. “We are all working together, the chamber, Florida west, The Florida Small Business Development Center. We are all sharing information and getting it out to the public so you all know what’s happening in real time.”

