Officials: Students in Tuscaloosa threw COVID contest parties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Officials in an Alabama city said several college students organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect each other with the new coronavirus. McKinstry said party organizers purposely invited guests who tested positive for COVID-19. She said the students put money in a pot and whoever got COVID first would get the cash.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith confirmed the incidents to the City Council Tuesday. Smith didn’t say whether actions would be taken against the students. He also didn’t say which schools the students attend.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)