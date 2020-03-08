Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation’s capital

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press, MICHAEL BALSAMO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Officials in Washington, D.C., say a man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Saturday that the man started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in late February and was hospitalized Thursday. She said another man, from Nigeria, who had passed through Washington has also tested positive for the virus in Maryland.

President Donald Trump says he isn’t concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first Washington case and an attendee of a recent political conference where Trump himself had spoken also tested positive for the virus.

