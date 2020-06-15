Oakleigh Mansion to reopen starting in July

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Oakleigh Mansion in Mobile is reopening for tours starting in July. The mansion has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Oakleigh Belles will be hosting a limited reopening on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th.  Starting July 13th, tours can be booked during limited hours.

According to the website, there are rules in place when the tours resume, including:

  • Must have no more than four visitors per tour.
  • All guides and visitors will be required to wear a mask.
  • Must be booked in advance.

To schedule a tour, click here.

