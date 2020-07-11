Oakleigh Mansion reopening postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ll have to wait awhile longer to visit a historic Mobile landmark. The planned reopening of Oakleigh Mansion set for this weekend has been delayed. The announcement was made last week by members of the Historic Mobile Preservation Society.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our staff and guest must remain our top concern,” said an email from the preservation society. The original plan was to reopen this weekend with limited tours, group sizes, and hours. A date for reopening has not been set.