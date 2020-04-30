NWFL restaurants prepare to reopen while Alabama restaurants remain closed

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Restaurants on Perdido Key and across Florida are working hard to get ready to reopen.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan has allowed restaurants to reopen to 25% capacity indoors, with outdoor seating set to be 6 feet apart.

The Jellyfish Restaurant, 13700 Perdido Key Drive, has seen a drastic drop in sales since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Last six weeks, we’ve been down roughly 90 percent on sales due to being shut down,” said kitchen manager Nicolas Noland.

So, the restaurant staff is ready to get open, Noland said, so they can get back on the payroll and customers can get back in the doors.

To make sure customers stay safe once they are inside, Jellyfish management made the decision to hire a company to clean the restaurant with FDA approval chemicals.

The restaurant’s cooks also wear gloves and wash their hands immediately after taken their gloves off, Noland said.

While Florida restaurants have the luxury of being able to open to 25% capacity, Alabama restaurants still are now allowed to have an indoor or outdoor seating capacity.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide “safer-at-home order” issued Tuesday did not allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in service. Only to-go orders are allowed.

Lilly Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant, 27500 Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach, says the governors decision was upsetting. Zislin’s restaurant remains closed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very disappointed that this is the decision that has been made,” she said. “I’m not sure how this could be anymore threatening than going to the grocery store.“

Zislin also owns rights to the Hangout Music Festival, which has been rescheduled for next year. It’s cancelation and rescheduling has made her situation even more rough, she said.

“We miss our employees,” Zislin said. “We miss the guests. We miss everything about it. It’s devastating.”

Noland said he hopes residents can focus on supporting local restaurants like The Jellyfish now that they are going to be reopened.

“Come out to give us a chance and help us rebuild,” he said. “We definitely could use all the money that we lost.”

