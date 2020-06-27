NW Florida residents adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New restrictions went into effect Friday both in some local cities and across the state of Florida in response to record high numbers of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

As of 5 p.m., you must have a mask or cloth covering over your mouth and nose if you are going into any business within the city limits of Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Douette Pryce said. “I have two kids right here, so I’d like to at least give them the opportunity to be protected… I’m gonna do it so I’d hope everybody else would.”

There have been record high numbers reported nearly every day for the past two weeks.

“Something’s got to happen with the spikes that we’re seeing in Florida,” Justin Oswald said.

The state has now suspended all consumption of alcohol inside bars. This doesn’t apply to restaurants. Bars can still sell to-go drinks, but no one is allowed to drink on location.

Oswald was out picking up food Friday evening and said he understands the recent restrictions.

“I’m not one to go out to bars so it doesn’t affect me a whole lot,” Oswald said. “I know it does others. I understand it’s necessary or else we’re shutting everything down again possibly and I would rather see people still be able to work.”

