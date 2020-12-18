NW Florida hospitals prepare for vaccine arrival early next week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Moderna is expected to get approval soon to start shipping out vaccines, and hospitals in Northwest Florida are eagerly waiting.

Vaccines are expected to arrive early next week at Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida Hospital.

Pfizer vaccines arrived earlier this week to Naval Hospital Pensacola which was the first in Northwest Florida to receive a shipment.

Mayor Grover Robinson says he will get the vaccine but he’ll wait his turn.

“I will take the vaccine but I want to be very clear,” Robinson said. “I am not skipping the line. When my segment of where I am comes up, I will get the vaccine but I am not getting it early or doing anything else. I will be taking it exactly at which time I’m allotted.”

Although vaccines are being distributed, Mayor Robinson says do not let your guards down because the COVID-19 positivity rate locally is climbing. The rate was 16 percent this week which is double what it was a month ago.

“The numbers we’re seeing in positivity are somewhat concerning,” Robinson said.

The mayor says he wants everyone to stay safe this Christmas and is asking everyone to do what they can to slow the spread if you go out shopping over the next week.

“When you’re out there and you’re in a congested area, certainly think about masks and what you can do,” he said.

As far as vaccines are concerned, the most at-risk people will get them first, but it will be months before it’s available to the general population.

