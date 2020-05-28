Nursing home in Pensacola reports 7 deaths, 22 positive cases

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A nursing home in Pensacola is reporting seven deaths, making it the facility now with the highest number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Northwest Florida.

Eighteen deaths have been reported at long-term care facilities in Escambia County, which is more than half of the county’s 29 deaths reported so far.

Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center is reporting 22 positive cases and seven deaths.

Southern Oaks Care Center, at one point, had the highest number of positive cases in the state of Florida. Now, the nursing home reports 21 positive cases and six deaths.

Brookdale Pensacola is reporting two positive cases and four deaths. One death is reported at Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Four deaths have been reported at Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center in Okaloosa County, and no deaths have been reported at any long-term care centers in Santa Rosa County.

Florida Department of Health strike teams have responded to all nursing homes with positive cases to increase testing of residents and staff.

Between April and May, the death toll at nursing homes and assisted living facilities increased 600 percent. In the past two weeks, Gov. Ron Desantis ordered all staffers to submit to tests. Until then, testing was voluntary for staff and it remains voluntary for residents.

The governor ordered no visitors allowed into long-term care centers until further notice.

