Nurse from Mobile praised for help in COVID fight on the west coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A traveling nurse from Mobile is getting ready to hit the road again this week, returning to Ventura County California near Los Angeles to fight the pandemic in big cities hit hard by the coronavirus. Jalisha Johnson is a registered nurse who’s been working in big cities like Los Angeles for much of 2020 a job that can be overwhelming.

“Just the fact you know you’re not going to be able to save everyone, that’s the sad part about it,” said Johnson. Johnson was recently praised in a popular post on the Ventura County California Facebook page. During 2020 she’s worked in hospitals in virus hotspots including Los Angeles County and New York.

“It may not be an easy day, but you realize if I wasn’t here, who else is going to help these hospitals,” said Johnson. Johnson said she could work at hospitals close to home but felt called to travel.

“You have to do the work God sends you to do, it’s not always going to be easy. There are going to be difficult days but there are also the days where you feel you’re a bright spot to someone,” said Johnson. The pandemic hitting everyone especially those in healthcare.

“It’s not just families and patients who are hurting but it’s also the hospital staff they’re so overwhelmed right now,” said Johnson.