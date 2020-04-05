MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 10 P.M. curfew is now in effect until April 30, 2020 at 5 A.M.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the curfew on April 3, 2020, as well as a Stay-at-Home order.
Anyone in violation of the curfew will be ticketed. Read the full stay-at-home order here
LATEST STORIES
- DPD: 78-year-old Daphne man missing
- NOW: City of Mobile 10 PM curfew in effect
- Baldwin County Commission, Mayors share public message concerning COVID-19
- Scattered rain tonight and tomorrow, warm and unsettled week ahead
- Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services seek health care professional volunteers to serve during the COVID-19 outbreak