NOW: City of Mobile 10 PM curfew in effect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 10 P.M. curfew is now in effect until April 30, 2020 at 5 A.M.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the curfew on April 3, 2020, as well as a Stay-at-Home order.

Anyone in violation of the curfew will be ticketed. Read the full stay-at-home order here

