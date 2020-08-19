Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, members of the Notre Dame football team sing after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in South Bend, Ind. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins says he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts. Instead, the university is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus. Tuesday’s action by Notre Dame follows the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

