Northwest Florida salon offering free haircuts for essential workers

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — While hair salons remain closed due to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide stay-at-home order, one local salon is giving back to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hair Suite Salon and Spa, 4956 Highway 90 in Pace, is offering free haircuts Tuesday to those who are considered an essential worker, including first responders and medical professionals.

Owner Holley DeZenzo said she is opening up her doors Tuesday to sell hair supplies, too, like shampoo and conditioner. These products are deemed necessary and allowed to be sold by salons during the pandemic.

DeZenzo said despite DeSantis’ executive order, which says the salon cannot provide services to the public, the salon is allowed to offer free haircuts for essential workers because it is considered a charitable and the salon is not accepting monetary donations or tips.

“As of now, I’m just trying to keep our industry alive and some life in here and give back to our community,” DeZenzo said. “I can’t financially right now because we’ve closed our doors, but doing hair is something that I’m good at. It’s my skill, and I can give back to my community that way.”

DeZenzo said the salon is accepting all uniformed officers who need a haircut and other essential workers.

“I actually have a Target worker coming in here tomorrow because she is essential,” she said.

DeZenzo said as any business owner affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she has experienced stress recently. However, she’s been more worried about her freelance employees.

“Just as any other business owner would, we want to take care of our staff,” she said. “So it’s important for me to make sure I’m doing something to push forward for them.”

The hair product sales and haircuts are available tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DeZenzo said the event will be held within social distancing guidelines