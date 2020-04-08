Nonprofits feel the effects of the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nonprofits like the Salvation Army are being asked to do more amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but funding is becoming an issue.

“Our funding has just completely dropped off in most areas,” said Major Thomas Richmond, area commander for The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama.

The Salvation Army is providing more meals than usual. They’re feeding between 150-180 people in Downtown Mobile each week. That’s in addition to meals at their Dauphin Street location, weekly food pantry giveaway, and other regular services.

A portion of the Salvation Army’s funding comes from their thrift stores in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Those stores have been temporarily closed because of the pandemic.

“A lot of our funding does come from there for our social service work that we do in the community,” said Major Richmond.

Penelope House, Mobile’s shelter for domestic violence victims, is feeling a similar loss. Penelope’s Closet, a thrift store where all proceeds made go to the shelter, is closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

“When people purchase items from the closet, the money goes back to support the shelter. So we can probably look at a monthly loss of $20,000 or more,” said Tonie Ann Torrans, Penelope House Executive Director.

It’s also a time when fewer people are able to give monetary donations. “I totally understand because people are concerned about their own needs at home,” said Torrans.

However, these organizations are asking if you can give, to consider them. “Anything that anyone can do to help would be most appreciated,” said Major Richmond.

Penelope House is taking monetary donations by mail or online. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 9127 Mobile, Al 36691. Donations can also be made online at penelopehouse.org.

Monetary donations can be made to the Salvation Army at 1009 Dauphin Street in Mobile. The Salvation Army is also asking for food donations. They are in need of canned items and any fresh fruit or vegetables.

