Nonprofit organization based in Montgomery donates face shields to healthcare professionals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – A nonprofit organization based in Montogomery is contributing to the need of protective face shields for healthcare professionals.

MontgomeryFightingCOVID is donating the shields to state veterans homes, nursing homes, hospitals, clinics, and to other healthcare workers who are serving on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an honor to be able to support our local heroes. Our frontline medical workers deserve the very best. It is amazing to watch our local community donate their time, money, and expertise to help keep our medical professionals and their patients stay safe,” said Scott Van De Water, co-founder of the organization.

The group’s website provides more information about the community outreach initiative at montgomeryfightingcovid.com. To make a donation, visit montgomeryfightingcovid.com/donate.

LATEST STORIES: